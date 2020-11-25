MONROE COUNTY — COVID-19 struck the Coral Shores High School boys soccer team last week as their coach tested positive for the virus, according to Rich Russell, the school’s athletic director.
Russell confirmed the report Thursday morning. Practice and Friday night’s game at Immaculata-La Salle High School in Miami were canceled.
On Wednesday and Thursday, there were three other reports of COVID-19 affecting high school sports.
The Marathon High School girls basketball team was scheduled to travel to Miami to face Florida Christian. However, that game was canceled due to COVID-19, according to coach Andy Garvey.
“To be honest with you, I couldn’t tell you any of the details. Something happened with COVID [there],” Garvey said
Garvey said he was notified of the COVID-19 situation last week but had to wait for the cancellation to notify his team.
“It is what it is, you can’t do anything about it,” Garvey said. “It had to be something at the school, but I don’t know if it’s something with the girls or at the school,” he added.
The Marathon High girls soccer team was also forced to cancel its Thursday match after a player had close contact with someone who tested positive. Marathon was scheduled to play Palmer Trinity in a 4:30 p.m. match at the Marathon Community Park. The game has not been rescheduled at this time.
The Key West High girls soccer team also had its weekend road trips to the west coast of Florida called off after one of its players tested positive for the virus.
Key West was to play Mariner last Friday and Lemon Bay on Saturday, but instead are hoping for a makeup date on Dec. 11 for one of the matches.