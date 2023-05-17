Weinstock

Kaiden Weinstock is pictured with mother Laura and father Jeff. He has signed to play soccer at Barton College in Wilson, North Carolina.

 Contributed

PLANTATION KEY — Kaiden Weinstock, a Coral Shores High School record-setting goalkeeper, has inked an athletic scholarship to play soccer at Barton College in Wilson, North Carolina.

During the past season, the graduating senior had 217 saves, setting a school record for most in a single season.