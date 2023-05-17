PLANTATION KEY — Kaiden Weinstock, a Coral Shores High School record-setting goalkeeper, has inked an athletic scholarship to play soccer at Barton College in Wilson, North Carolina.
During the past season, the graduating senior had 217 saves, setting a school record for most in a single season.
Weinstock’s accolades include 2020 Junior Varsity Goalkeeper of the Year, 2022 Outstanding Goalkeeper Award, 2022 and 2023 All County Team, 2023 Most Valuable Player Award and 2023 Captains Award.
“I had an experience like no other at Coral Shores. My freshman year, I was overweight and didn’t make the varsity team. Sophomore year, I lost 30 pounds and was under two senior goalkeepers. My junior year, I grew and earned the starting position, making the All County Team for the first time. Senior year, my best year, I was a captain and led our team to a district final,” Weinstock said.
“Playing college soccer is something I have always wanted to do since I started playing goalkeeper at 9 years old. My dad told me about his time at Boston University and FIU, and it inspired me to follow in his footsteps. I am very excited to move up to North Carolina and play in one of the most competitive conferences in Division 2 soccer, Conference Carolinas.”
Coral Shores boys head soccer coach Jorge Bosque said Weinstock will do well at the college level.
“Kaiden worked extremely hard to elevate his game to the college level. We’re all tremendously proud of his accomplishments. Barton is getting an outstanding goalie and an excellent young man as well,” Bosque said.