PLANTATION KEY — A season ago Coral Shores High School’s Coral Depauw was airlifted after being injured against Somerset Academy Silver Palms, so the recent rematch against the Stallions was important for the Lady Canes junior. She avenged her injury by scoring the lone goal at home for the Coral Shores’ girls soccer team in a 2-1 loss.
“It was kind of a nice bittersweet [game],” said head coach Cathy Gwilliam. “It was a nice treat for Coral to score against the team that put her in the hospital last year.”
Despite Depauw returning for the match, Gwilliam noted a couple of her players could not make this game due to illness, so said she tried to get everyone into this match — adding it was a physical contest once again.
“It was definitely a rough game. [Silver Palms] ended up with four yellows and one blue card,” Gwilliam said. “We always anticipate a really rough game when we play them.”
The Lady Canes coach credited the performances of Jane Kery and Allie Adler, but stated it was the backline who stood out the most.
“At halftime, I said to them, ‘win or lose, I can tell you are giving 100% and you can’t ask for more than that,” Gwilliam said.