MIAMI — For the first time since their inception, the Marathon High School track and field teams did not win any titles at the District 16-1A Championships, held this year at Palmer Trinity School on Thursday, April 20.
However, they did qualify a slew of athletes for regionals via top-four finishes, and the boys came through big at crunch time to capture the runner-up trophy, with 13 Dolphins, plus three relay teams, qualifying in 19 events at the Region 4-A Championship in two weeks at Westminster Academy.
Late in the meet, the Marathon boys found themselves locked in a tight battle with True North for the second-place trophy.
In the final few events, Vaclav “Vance” Bursa earned key points with a pair of third-place finishes in the 800- and 3,200-meter runs; junior Mason Buxton, who had earlier rallied the 4x800 relay team from fourth to second, ran a personal best to grab a crucial fourth place in the 800; and Jakub Bursa followed up his strong fourth in the open 400 with a rush past the True North anchor in the final 120 meters of the climactic 4x400 relay to rally for the runner-up hardware.
The closest any Marathon athlete was to a district crown was Nicole Merryman in the shot put, as her heave of 31 feet, 8 inches, was just a quarter-inch shy of the gold medal.
Other individual runner-ups included Ava Merryman in the girls pole vault, Fabbianho Louis Jeune in the boys long jump and triple jump, and Aaron Dolton in the 110 hurdles and third in the 400 hurdles.
Other third-place finishers were Cullen Coleman-Sayer in the pole vault, Buxton in the javelin, Kayeesha Christian in the long jump and Daysi Williams in the high jump.
Justice Lee in the discus, Tinashay Cunningham and Jakub Bursa in the 400, Shamar Wright in the long jump and Samantha Batzer in the pole vault also garnered regional berths with fourth-place finishes, while the girls 4x100 and 4x800 relays also finished in advancing place.
The Region 1-4A Championships will be held on May 6 on the Royal Lions campus in Fort Lauderdale.