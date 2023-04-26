MIAMI — For the first time since their inception, the Marathon High School track and field teams did not win any titles at the District 16-1A Championships, held this year at Palmer Trinity School on Thursday, April 20.

However, they did qualify a slew of athletes for regionals via top-four finishes, and the boys came through big at crunch time to capture the runner-up trophy, with 13 Dolphins, plus three relay teams, qualifying in 19 events at the Region 4-A Championship in two weeks at Westminster Academy.

