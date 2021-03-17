KEY LARGO — An All-Monroe County Player of the Year in both basketball and volleyball during her standout career at Coral Shores High School, senior Riley Dobson has signed her letter-of-intent scholarship to play volleyball at Louisburg College in North Carolina.
“I am so happy that Riley can continue playing her favorite sport in college” said her mother, Tracy Dobson. “And I’m happy that she gets to play at Louisburg College in North Carolina and explore a new state and town and have new experiences with a change of seasons. She has always been able to pick up a ball and know exactly what to do with it. And being active and remaining upbeat and positive is just who she is. She loves to make herself and others laugh; she is just so much fun to be around and I’m so proud of her for brightening my life and I look forward to watching her grow and brighten others’ lives in her path.”
Dobson, who was named The Key West Citizen’s All-Monroe County Player of the Year in volleyball in 2020 and basketball in 2019, was also a member of the All-Monroe County volleyball team as a sophomore and junior and earned that honor for basketball in 2018.
Her decision of Louisburg over a number of colleges vying for her services “was a tough decision, but I ultimately felt best about the direction their program is going and I also fell in love with the area,” said Dobson, noting it was near numerous larger colleges to where she could potentially transfer later.
“Riley drew a large crowd at every game,” Lady Canes volleyball coach Kathy Ets-Hokin said. “I am so proud of her: Player of the County, All-Star, All-State, and my captain who I will miss beyond words. Riley is so ready to move to the next level of play. She thrives for higher level drills, games, teams and other things she knows will make her a better player. Riley loves to crush the ball with all her power. That is what she lives for, ‘the kill!’ She is known as ‘The Beast’ in our county for a reason. I wish her the best in her new school with her new team. I know Riley will be a great asset to Louisburg.”
Louisburg, part of the National Junior College Athletic Association and also nicknamed the Hurricanes, is coming off a 5-7 season.
“We are very excited about adding Riley Dobson to our Hurricane roster,” Louisburg head volleyball coach Haley Price said. “She is an explosive player who we think can assist us right away.”
Dobson has been a three-sport standout since her freshman year at Coral Shores, including finishing seventh in the state in rebounding average last season in basketball, and just last week, she set a new school record in track with a discus throw of 88 feet, 2 inches.
“Riley is an incredible athlete and truly is a leader,” Coral Shores girls basketball coach Pat Meyers said. “She has something you can’t teach and that is heart and desire. Riley will never give up on a play and always plays the game like it should be played.”
Athletic Director Rich Russell claimed Dobson to be “one of the best all-around athletes we’ve ever had at Coral Shores,” male or female.
“She’s elite,” Russell said. “Beyond that, she’s just a treat to have in our programs and at our school. She brings an infectious upbeat approach with all her involvements and has a ‘servant’s heart’ when it comes to helping others. To know Riley is to love Riley. She has been and will continue to be a great source of pride for her family, Coral Shores and all of the Upper Keys.”
Dobson will now bring that infectious attitude and high work ethic to a new Hurricane family.
“I have watched Riley play sports since she was 4 years old,” Ets-Hokin said. “She was always a natural athlete, but she has emerged into an elite athlete at Coral Shores. She is a leader who is committed, competitive and perseveres until she has reached her goal for that day.”