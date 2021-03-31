PLANTATION KEY — With every toss of a disc or heave of the shot put, Riley Dobson has an opportunity to set a school record, which is exactly what the Lady Canes senior did before spring break with a new Coral Shores High School record in the discus of 93 feet, 11 inches, which was also good for a first-place finish in a dual meet against Monsignor Pace.
Dobson also placed first in the shot put — an event in which she set the school record two weeks earlier — this time with a throw of 33 feet, 11 inches, all part of a sweep for Coral Shores on their home track, with the boys beating the Spartans, 75-46, and the girls, 68-26.
“The performances were awesome with energy and cheering each other on to perform well,” Coral Shores coach Herbert James said.
Other event winners for the Hurricanes included Dhyan Herzberg in the high jump and the triple jump with leap for 36 feet, 5 inches; Cody Lalani in the 2-mile run; Lilly Trumbul in the 800-meter run with a 3:02 time; Alison Woltanski in the 100 hurdles at 18.22 seconds; Willem Godtel with a 16-foot, 11-inch leap in the long jump; Derek Smith in the 400 run at 56 seconds; and Luca Fucaraccio in the shot put with 31 feet, 5 inches.
Fucaraccio edged out teammate Aaron Anstett, who was second in the event at 28 feet, 10 inches, but Anstett won the discus by launching his disc 90 feet, 6 inches.
Alexis Terry claimed top honors in the 100-meter dash in 13.97 seconds, just in front of teammate Lucia Rodriguez, who ran a 14.01, but also won the 200 meters sprint in 21.12. Maya Gadea was second to Rodriguez in the 200 at 28.82 and won the 400 in 1:05. Ellie Snodgrass was first to cross in the 1-mile run at 6:44 and second in the 800 run at 3:04.
Coral Shores will host Miami Southridge on April 8 for the regular-season finale. The Hurricanes will being their postseason push with the district championship on April 13 at Tropical Park in Miami.