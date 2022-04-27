MARATHON — Not that second place is ever an ideal finish, but entering the District 16-1A Finals on Tuesday, April 19, Marathon High School track and field coach Jim Murphy admitted runner-up would be acceptable for either of his programs.
“We knew going into it, especially on the boys side, that Palmer (Trinity) has been building for this year to possibly go for a state title,” Murphy said.
Sure enough, the Falcons won both district crowns by more than 100 points, but the Dolphins boys held pace, claiming the runner-up hardware by scoring 164 points, which was 100 more than third-place Florida Christian. The Marathon girls claimed third, trailing Devin Savior, 173-117.
“Looking at some of the other districts, we would have done pretty well, but Palmer, for the most part, had a first-place person in almost every event that was held. We did pretty well in the field, but even in their field events, they had some power,” Murphy said.
The Dolphins coach said Mylan Henriquez had to fill a position where he does not commonly compete but was still able to claim third in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles to advance to the region finals.
“He got some points in the triple jump also, which he hadn’t done all year,” said Murphy, with Henriquez finishing behind teammate Aaron Dalton in both of the hurdle events as Dalton raced to a time of 23.42 for second in the 110 and 43.15 in the 300. “We kind of manipulated a few things to get a few extra points, and it worked out for us.”
In total, Marathon had five individual district wins. Two were claimed by Mason Buxton with a leap of 6 feet, 11 inches, in the pole vault and 122 feet, 2 inches, in the javelin. Buxton was also part of the 4x800 boys relay team with Pedro Zapata and Jakub and Vince Bursa that placed second in 8:53.03.
“Mason’s throw was against the wind, and the 4x800 held its own, in which he was impressive,” Murphy said.
Rodolfo Castillo-Perez won the shot put with a heave of 38 feet, beating teammate Sergio Morales, who was third at 32 feet, 6.5 inches. Kymani Dixon was second in the discus with a throw of 123 feet, 11 inches, while Perez was fourth at 104 feet, 2 inches.
“They are all three new this year and all advanced in at least one event,” Murphy said of the field throws for the Dolphins.
Other top finishers for Marathon were Abrianna Marshall clearing 4 feet, 9.7 inches, to win the high jump and Ava Merryman with a jump of 8 feet, 6.9 inches, to winn the pole vault.
Murphy was still waiting for the results for the two more districts in the region before making any predictions of what’s in store for the region finals on Wednesday, May 4, at Palmer Trinity. The addition of new opponents like Chaminade Madonna and Oxbridge could also pose a big challenge, he added.
The Key West and Coral Shores High track and field teams are also vying to advance in the state series.