MARATHON — As freshman, the current seniors of the Marathon High School football team did not win a game. The following campaign they claimed a single victory, and last year, they won three. So while there is no district or conference title to play for this season, the opportunity to have a winning record is more than enough for the Dolphins to strive for this season.

“I think they are really, really hungry to show they can do it,” head coach Mac Childress said.. “Our goal, from Day 1, is to have a winning record, so they are really motivated to compete for that and they are really composed.”