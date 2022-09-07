MARATHON — When 20 players showed up the Marathon High School golf team this season, the challenge for Dolphins coach Mary Coleman became how to push the senior-laden boys starting lineup that helped restart the program just three years ago while also cultivating the future generation.
The Fins coach hopes the seniors can relate to the younger players who are now going through similar learning curves they did three years ago when learning the game.
Coleman is also focused on the here and now, which means preparing that senior core — of Fisher Coleman-Sayer, Billy Martin, Jack Horvat and Casey Horvat, who have all been with the program since the rebirth — combined with junior Michael Merryman for a shot at advancing to the Region 4-1A tournament.
The most likely to make the deep postseason run is Coleman-Sayer, who already this season turned in a 35 on nine holes, while the Dolphins coach is also optimistic about Martin’s chances.
“Our district is so big, too many schools, which makes it super hard to compete, so I don’t want to put any pressure on him, just let him go out and play his game,” said Coleman about Coleman-Sayer, who is her son. “Golf is such a mental game. He doesn’t need any pressure from me and he’s harder on himself than anybody..”
Of course, with 20 players out for the team this year, up from 13 a year ago, that also has meant a growth with the girls team, most of whom have never played the sport beyond putt-putt or Top Golf, according to the coach, with the exception of Summer Haines, who was part of the All-County squad a season ago.
“Summer is filling in the gap, for sure, until he can get those girls ready,” said Coleman, adding she is also excited about the next generation of boys players which includes two eighth-graders who were on the course Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Key West Golf Club
So far, along with Key West and Coral Shores, Marathon has been able to play at the Ocean Reef Golf Club, Key West Golf Club and Florida Keys Country Club.