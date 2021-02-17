MARATHON — Dolphins coach Arno Silva and his Marathon High School boys soccer team celebrated the first district championship in school history with a 5-1 victory at home against Keys Gate during the 16-3A finals.
“The Marathon boys soccer program has been trying for about 50 years to have this special moment,” Silva said.
After shutting out its biggest Monroe County rival, Coral Shores High School, in the district semifinals with a mercy-rule 8-0 win, Marathon followed that up with the convincing four-goal victory against the reigning district champions, Keys Gate.
“We were able to set us up as a strong team to prove Marathon has a respectable position in soccer in South Florida,” Silva said.
Despite his Dolphins taking five shots on goal in the first 10 minutes, it was the Knights who scored first when Marathon keeper Matt Kratzert’s vision was obstructed by the sun and a ball snuck past.
Silva said he noticed early on that his team looked a little slower fighting for the ball than they did in their first district game against the Hurricanes and said he used the first water break to get across a key point.
“I stressed to our players they needed to believe in their own game, which has been very successful throughout the season,” Silva said.
The Dolphins heeded the coach’s words, calmed down and began controlling and possessing the ball for a little bit longer, which slowed down the Knights’ opportunities to take shots on goal.
Marathon got on the board early at the start of the second half on a Henry Herrera score. Silva said Herrera’s goal injected the team with the energy to push more against the Knights’ defense. Herrera finished the game by adding three more goals.
“He was brilliant,” Silva said about Herrera. “He was the player with more intensity. We could see in his eyes he was hungry for those goals after missing a few during the semifinal.”
The fifth goal for the Dolphins with only five minutes left in the game was a penalty kick by Anthony Machado.
Silva credited Kratzert, who collected eight saves. He additionally highlighted the play of his defenders, saying they did a good job intercepting the ball from their forwards and his midfielders created a lot of opportunities to take shots, which resulted in the first district championship in Dolphins boys soccer history.
“I am very proud of these kids that believed that we would be able to make history for our school,” Silva said. “Marathon has been dreaming of this district championship trophy for the last three years as we have been pretty close to getting into a district game in the last two years. This year, even with the pandemic restrictions, we felt this was our time to win the title.”