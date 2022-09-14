DAVIE — Lightning delayed the start of the contest between the Marathon High School and NSU University School football teams for nearly 30 minutes on Thursday, Sept. 10, and twice more during the truncated game, but when they finally took the field, the Dolphins brought just enough thunder to pull out a 22-19 victory on the Sharks’ home gridiron.
In fact, Marathon received the opening kickoff following the first delay, drove the ball the length of the field — scoring on a Thomas Eubank 3-yard run and adding a two-point conversion by Malachi Hawkins — to put up eight points, just as lightning once again pulled the teams off the field.
The second postponement was of the minimal 15-minute variety, but when the teams returned it was the Sharks’ turn to march the field on a touchdown drive but missing the two-point attempt. Once more the teams were pulled from the playing surface — this time for roughly 40 minutes.
University seemed to make adjustments during the extended break, blocking a punt on Marathon’s next possession and then going in for the 12-8 lead two plays later, but the Dolphins blocked the PAT try to keep it a four-point difference.
Seeing the Sharks were pouncing on the run, the Dolphins used misdirection to go back in front on a sweep play to Shamar Wright for the score, but that lead was short-lived as on the next play from scrimmage University went 80 yards to go in front 19-16 at halftime.
In order to get the game completed by a reasonable hour, the quarters were reduced to eight minutes, which played to the Dolphins’ favor as they took nearly the entire third quarter to score, with Hawkins reaching pay dirt to put his team back in front for good.
Rain started to fall again in the second half, resulting in a University fumble, which allowed Marathon to run a majority of the final five minutes off the clock. The Sharks did have 1:22 remaining when they received their final possession and even had the ball in the back of the end zone, but a penalty called back that touchdown and gave the Dolphins a second consecutive victory.
With a winning record for the first time in four seasons, Marathon will return home at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, to host Ransom Everglades.