DAVIE — Lightning delayed the start of the contest between the Marathon High School and NSU University School football teams for nearly 30 minutes on Thursday, Sept. 10, and twice more during the truncated game, but when they finally took the field, the Dolphins brought just enough thunder to pull out a 22-19 victory on the Sharks’ home gridiron.

In fact, Marathon received the opening kickoff following the first delay, drove the ball the length of the field — scoring on a Thomas Eubank 3-yard run and adding a two-point conversion by Malachi Hawkins — to put up eight points, just as lightning once again pulled the teams off the field.