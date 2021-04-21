MARATHON — For the second consecutive season the Marathon High School baseball team has defeated Palmer Trinity, 5-2, at home, this time coming at a crucial point in the season as the Dolphins pulled back within one game of the .500 mark after a five-game skid and have won three consecutive with just two games remaining in the regular season.
“This is the biggest program win in several years,” Marathon coach Joey Gonzalez said. “We swept the week at 3-0, picking up three conference wins and two district wins. Unbelievable week at MHS.”
Freshman Dylan Ziels was once again a force on the mound for Marathon, striking out five and allowing just two hits and three walks, to give up one unearned run in six innings of work.
“He was tremendous as he has been time and time again this year,” Gonzalez said of Ziels. “He was fearless and in total attack mode.”
The defense was there to back him up. Aside from a second-inning defense miscue, Marathon’s defense “was super solid and made really tough plays all over the diamond,” Gonzalez said.
That allowed the Dolphins, who trailed 2-0 after the top of the second, to rally for five runs in their next two at-bats to take control of the game. Dyland Globe drove in the lone run in the second and Ben Hiller cleared the bases in the third with a three-run triple and then scored on a wild pitch. Gavin Leal and Matt Kratzert had the only other hits for the Dolphins.
The Falcons scored a run on two hits in the seventh, but Ryan Yalbon struck out the final batter of the game to earn the save.