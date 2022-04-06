MIAMI — Spring break could not have come at a better time for the Marathon High School baseball team, as the Dolphins had lost four of six to fall back to .500 after starting the season with victories against rivals Palmer Trinity, Miami Country Day and Ransom Everglades.
The 10-day hiatus from game action seemed to correct the flow of the Dolphins as they returned to the diamond last week for a 10-0 victory against Westwood Christian.
It was the eighth consecutive road game for the Dolphins and it didn’t last long. The game concluded in the fifth inning due to the 10-run mercy rule.
The Dolphins scored four in each of their first two at-bats and added runs in the third and fourth to go in front by double digits. Ryan Yalbon Dylan Ziels, Gavin Leal and Emanuel Polanco each collected two hits, while Corbin Neller, Delvin Solis and Ben Hiller added base hits.
That was more than enough for Marathon starting pitcher Dylan Ziels, who held the Westwood lineup to just two hits and three walks and struck out seven to earn the win. Yalbon tossed a scoreless fifth frame, with a walk and strikeout, to close out the win.
“It was extremely motivating, especially against a conference and district opponent,” Marathon coach Joey Gonzalez said about the win. “This sets us up really well in the standings. We basically control our destiny from here on out.
“We have a tough stretch these next two weeks, but if we can ring off a few straight conference wins, I see us going in seed No. 1 or 2,” he added.