MARATHON — On the morning of Tuesday, April 5, Marathon High School baseball coach Joey Gonzalez had to deliver the heartbreaking news to his seniors that English teacher Rebecca Thacker had died the night before and the option to play baseball that afternoon, at Palmer Trinity, was strictly their choice.
“It’s been a tough week for us here at the high school because Mrs. Thacker meant so much to us and to the community,” Gonzalez said. “She was our anchor in the senior class and every 12th grade student, at some point, went through her classroom. She was like a mom here at the school, was here for the kids and was so passionate about teaching.
“I know it’s impacted our boys tremendously, and I know Tuesday when we went to Palmer, it was a really gut-wrenching game.”
The players not only opted to play on Tuesday, but the Dolphins also dedicated their performance to their former teacher.
“Obviously, the emotions were running high and they made the decision to go ahead with the game and do everything in their power to bring home a win in her honor,” Gonzalez said.
“That’s going to be the same motto we are going to play the last few weeks of this season, playing for her. Our senior boys, who lost their English teacher, are the ones spearheading that, and they are excited to know it will be for her.”
In memory of their teacher, the Dolphins fought back from an early error to claim a 2-1 victory, beating the Falcons for the third time this season.
“Knowing we have a job at hand and knowing we are going to execute that job, I think that pushes the boys even harder,” said Gonzalez, noting the Dolphins ended a seven-year skid against the Falcons in 2020. “They were just so fueled and so pumped, and it paid off with an awesome 2-1 victory.”
Dolphins sophomore ace Dylan Ziels outmatched the Falcons starter on Tuesday, with a complete-game performance in which he allowed an unearned run and struck out 12.
In 37 innings this season, Ziels has 60 strikeouts, which is No. 2 in the entire state and No. 1 in Class 2A.
“The things he has been doing as a 10th-grader is unheard of at his age,” Gonzalez said.
Ben Hiller had two hits in the comeback victory, one going for an RBI single in the fifth that tied the game, and freshman second baseman Gabe Leal drove a pitch to right to send home Delvin Solis for the eventual game-winner.
“We knew it was going to come down to which team was able to execute in a timely fashion, and we were able to do that,” Gonzalez said.
The victory pushed Marathon a half-game in front of Palmer Trinity in the South Florida Baseball Conference standings.