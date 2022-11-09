MARATHON — With eight minutes remaining in the third quarter, Marathon High Schools Malachi Hawkins punched home his third touchdown against University School to put his team in front by three scores during the Dolphins’ season finale on Friday, Oct. 28.

Despite the seemingly insurmountable deficit, the Sharks rallied for two unanswered trips to pay dirt to make it a two-point difference, only to have Hawkins back with the ball heading for the goal line.