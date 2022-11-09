MARATHON — With eight minutes remaining in the third quarter, Marathon High Schools Malachi Hawkins punched home his third touchdown against University School to put his team in front by three scores during the Dolphins’ season finale on Friday, Oct. 28.
Despite the seemingly insurmountable deficit, the Sharks rallied for two unanswered trips to pay dirt to make it a two-point difference, only to have Hawkins back with the ball heading for the goal line.
The sure-handed Dolphins senior, who had 257 rushing yards in the game to bring his season total to 1,837, just needed to score one final time to ice the victory for Marathon. But the ball was knocked loose just before he crossed the goal line and bounced out of the back of the end zone for a touchback.
Marathon ended up being shut out in the fourth quarter, while University put the final 24 points on the scoreboard to claim a 44-38 victory on the Middle Keys campus.
It was the second meeting between the programs this season, with Marathon claiming the first go-round by a two-point margin. This time, trailing 13-12 after the first quarter behind a pair of touchdowns from Thomas Eubank, the Dolphins seemed to take control by outscoring the Sharks 20-7 in the second quarter, as Hawkins had collected 141 yards and two touchdowns in the first two quarters, for a 32-20 advantage at halftime.
Eubank had 38 yards in the first quarter and 50 for the game.
A third trip to pay dirt by Hawkins in the third quarter made it a 38-20 advantage for Marathon, but that would be the Dolphins’ final points. By the end of the third, the Sharks had cut the lead to 10 and a 73-yard connection followed by a successful 2-point conversion made the score 38-36 with less than a half quarter to contend. With 2:40 showing on the clock in the fourth quarter, University took its first lead since the first quarter and thwarted a final Dolphins drive to secure the season split.
The Dolphins, which were an independent school this season, will not play in the postseason despite having a winning record (5-4 overall) for the first time since 2017.