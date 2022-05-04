MARATHON — The focus for the Marathon High School baseball team during the 2022 campaign was to claim the program’s first South Florida Baseball Conference championship.
“That was the goal we set out for this group at the start of the year,” said Dolphins coach Joey Gonzalez, whose team was one victory away from accomplishing the feat after first-seeded Marathon defeated No. 4 Miami Country Day, 12-2, in the SFBC semifinals on Wednesday, April 26. “The boys are all clicking and having a good time. It’s been a really special group to lead.”
Already this season Marathon has claimed its first regular-season SFBC title by going 8-2, with its last conference loss coming against Country Day, 1-0, on April 1. Since then the Dolphins have won five consecutive against SFBC opponents by a combined score of 35-13 and have outscored their conference foes 76-23 during the season.
It was more of the same in the semifinals as Marathon pushed seven unanswered runs across the plate between the third and fourth frames to go in front 9-1, and then plated three more in the fifth to end the game via the FHSSA 10-run mercy-rule.
Marathon was to enter the District 16-2A tournament as the No. 6 seed on Monday, May 2, against third-seeded Archbishop Carroll in the quarterfinals. The game too place after press time.
“That will be another fun matchup for the boys,” Gonazlez said.