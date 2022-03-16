MARATHON — Described by Marathon High School track and field coach Jim Murphy as a low-key debut for his Dolphins, Marathon held off visiting Key West and Mater Lakes to claim victory. It should be noted, though, that the Dolphins had a full roster for the first time this season, while Key West was resting most of its top runners following a big road meet in Miami. Mater Lakes did not participate in field events.
“For us, it was a good first home race,” Murphy said. “Mater Lakes brought a decent amount of kids, but they were just running. And we really only had competition in two of the six relays because Key West did not bring a lot of their best runners, but we got a lot of kids who were able to do a lot of different things.”
Even though the meet size was limited, Murphy said they were still able to run four to five heats in each of the 100- and 200-meter dashes and had 32 kids register for the 3,200, a majority of those being Dolphins which helped them cruise to the victory, 381-105 on the girls side and 242-117 on the boys, as Key West came in second. Mater Lakes was third with 71 in the boys event and 70 in the girls. In total, Marathon won 23 events, with Aaron Dolton breaking the school record in the 300-meter hurdles with a first-place finish in 44.03 seconds and Molly Price topping her own school-best mark in the shot put with a toss of 77.06 feet.
“We also had a nice chunk of pole vaulters get going and a lot of those were middle schoolers, so we are getting that going,” Murphy said. “So overall it was a good day.”
Marathon has five straight home meets before heading to the District Finals on April 20.
“We are going to host some Tuesday and Wednesday races, where we are hosting a few schools — the biggest on April 8, when we have a few big teams coming down from Miami,” Murphy said. “So this was a good way to get us going.”