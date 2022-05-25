MARATHON — The spring game should bring hope to the Marathon High School football team, as rising senior Malachi Hawkins rushed for 230 yards and three touchdowns during a 30-6 victory against Palm Glades Academy on Wednesday, May 18, on the Middle Keys campus.
“It’s a lot of good signs that we are definitely on the right track,” Marathon coach Mac Childress said. “I think our boys are starting to see the results from the weight room and the hard work in the offseason starting to pay off. We are definitely excited about the potential of this group.”
During the spring, the Dolphins had roughly 56 players at the 19 practice sessions, according to Childress, and dressed 40 players for the victory against the Eagles.
“We feel like what we are doing is the right formula and is working. We just have to keep doing it,” he said. “Kids are excited about it and wanting to play, so that’s a good sign.”
None was more dominate than Hawkins, who not only carried the load on offense but also made several tackles in the backfield on defense.
“Malachi was a complete stud on both sides of the ball,” Childress said. “He’s such a teammate, and it’s great to have your best player be one of your leaders.”
The coach also credited the play of rising-senior Thomas Eubanks, as well as Aaron Dalton, who made multiple tackles from his new outside linebacker position. Dylan Globe also made an impact in his return and shift to defensive end.
Adding to the score, rising-junior quarterback Michael Merryman scampered into the end zone on a 25-yard touchdown run.
The Dolphins coach also said he was very pleased with the play of the offensive line, particularly that of Shawn Hill.
“Our offensive line did a really good job blocking for Malachi, and without them making the holes, he’d never get those yards. So hats off to them,” Childress said.
The coach added that there is excitement not just from the team but also from the student body and fan base following the decisive victory, not just because of the win but also the number of players on the sidelines for the Dolphins, which included 15 rising-freshman who also made it through the spring practices.
“We were fortunate to play in front of a great home crowd, and I feel the community is excited about next fall,” Childress said. “Our players are ecstatic and ready to get back in the weight room. Seeing the results from all the hard work is so valuable for the young kids, so we are excited about the future.”