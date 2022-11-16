MARATHON — The talent is there for the Marathon High School boys soccer team this season. Now, it is a matter of those individually skilled players coming together to form a complete unit if the Dolphins are to have a successful season.
“We have a lot of young, raw talent,” said Marathon coach Kelly Cruz. “A lot of the kids have soccer skills, but it’s their IQ that needs improvement.”
In fact, the Dolphins have only a handful of upperclassmen returning to the roster this season and, of those, Henry Herrera and Lucas Silva are the only senior starters.
“With it being such a young team, I have to get them to buy into me,” Cruz said. “They are used to playing soccer on their own terms, in their own way, so I have to get them to understand the structure we want to build here.”
Being that Herrera, who will hold down the center midfield for the Dolphins, is the lone starter back for Marathon, Cruz said he does not want to put too much stress on the senior, but is also expecting him to naturally take the lead.
“I know he does that to himself, but I would never place that type of pressure on him,” said Cruz. “Even though he has been here for some time, he’s still learning the game. But he is definitely one to put the young kids in their place.”
Of those underclassmen coming back, Mikail Marshall is trying to work better with Herrera, Cruz said, while also understanding the style of play the coach is looking to establish for the future. Cruz is also excited about brothers Oscar and Angel Cardona.
“They are a nice addition,” said Cruz. “One of them has played at a high level, above the club, and the other is a fitting nicely for us. So, as of right now, I’m letting them find their footing because I know they have the skills to jump right into the game. Where ever we put them, that’s where they are going to play.”
In order to help the team find its stride this season, Cruz said she attempted to bring the level of Marathon’s opponents down for just this season, but upon second look, she now believes they will be challenged.
“I wanted to give them that chance, but it’s going to be tough,” Cruz said. “We want to give them the space to build and connect, but at the same time, we need to push them to game speed. The goal remains to be built up by the postseason, but that means we will have to come together faster than I think they are expecting.”
Knowing there is so much transition to overcome this season, Cruz said she is just looking for the young unit to “play to the best of their ability and learn from their mistakes.”
“I’m going to let them decide what their end-goal expectations are,” she said. “I’m sure as the season progresses, I think the freshmen have potential to be really good, but they still have those freshmen tendencies, so it’s going to be a step-by-step process.”