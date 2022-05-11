MIAMI — “Absolute heartbreak” is how Marathon High School baseball coach Joey Gonzalez described the end of the historic 2022 campaign for the Dolphins.
After claiming the program’s first South Florida Baseball Conference regular-season title, Marathon was a victory away from garnering its first SFBC championship, needing to just defeat Ransom Everglades on Friday, April 29, at Miami Country Day.
And the Dolphins were in front for a majority of that contest, only giving it up the lead in the sixth inning and trailing by a run, when the game was called due to lightning in the seventh before Marathon was able to take its final swings. The Raiders claimed a 8-7 victory.
“It feels like our opportunity was ripped out from under us,” Gonzalez said. “I’m extremely proud of the boys and everything they did this season in SFBC play. We will be back. This is just the beginning for Marathon baseball.”
Scoring four runs in the first two at-bats, Marathon took an early lead, which it held behind three scoreless innings from pitcher Dylan Ziels.
After the Raiders got to the Dolphins’ ace for three runs in the fourth, Marathon answered with three runs of its own in the bottom of the frame to hold the four-run advantage.
Ransom erased that lead with two runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to go in front by a run by the end of the sixth.
The Dolphins did not get a final trip to the plate to know if they could have rallied for the title, as lightning pulled the teams off the field and they never returned to the playing surface.
Ziels was tagged with the loss, allowing seven runs on nine hits and striking out eight in five innings on the mound.
Ben Hiller finished the game with two strikeouts in the sixth. Hiller also led his squad in hits with three, including a double. Delvin Solis and Emanuel Polanco each doubled and singled. Gavin Leal had a pair of base knocks. Ryan Yablon, Cole McDaniel and Ziels all singled.
“In a long season full of ups and downs, I think the boys did an amazing job of staying focused on our season goal of winning the South Florida Baseball Conference, and bringing home the regular-season title for the first time in school history was without a doubt the highlight of the year,” Gonzalez said.
“Going up to the conference tournament and sweeping the awards ceremony was another special moment this season. Bringing home Player of the Year for Ben Hiller, Coach of the Year and Team of the Year for our regular-season title was another first for the Marathon baseball program.”
Hiller, Ziels, Yablon and Solis were named to the SFBC first-team All-Conference. Leal and his twin brother, Gabe Leal, as well as Mason Thornton, were second-team honorees.
McDaniel and Corbin Neller were on the third team and Fisher Coleman-Sayer was selected as academics all-conference.
The Dolphins also fell 15-0 to Archbishop Carroll in the opening round of the District 16-2A tournament on May 2.
It was the end of the high school careers for seniors Hiller, Solis, McDaniels and Neller.
“Thank you to our seniors for laying a foundation that the underclassmen can build on,” Gonzalez said.
“They saw the energy and effort that you brought to the table and know what it takes to make it to where we got this year. They will grow and continue to work hard to make Dolphin baseball something special. This is only the beginning.”