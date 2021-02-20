MARATHON — Though his team may be young, with only one returning senior and a handful of juniors, Marathon High School baseball coach Joey Gonzalez believes his team can be mighty this season.
That’s because the second-year coach is expecting his team to pick up where they left off a year ago.
“I really don’t think we have missed a beat in terms of keeping the boys in shape, and they really took it upon themselves during the lockdown to dedicate themselves, whether it was at home or in the gym,” Gonzalez said. “They really worked their butts off from the time we got canceled last year up until where we are now. In the summer, fall and winter, I’ve had my core group of guys out there and it’s been awesome to see.”
That core is anchored by staff ace Matt Kratzert, who is the lone returning senior to the squad and, for the third year, the No. 1 pitcher in the Dolphins’ rotation.
“Matt is going to be our workhorse,” Gonzalez said. “We are going to ride him and we also expect him to be big in the middle of the lineup as well.”
The coach added Marathon’s depth on the mound does not end with Kratzert. The Dolphins’ pitching staff, as a whole, “is probably the strongest pitching staff I have seen here at Marathon in a along time,” he said. “We have five solid arms who can go deep into any game.”
After Kratzert will be freshman Dylan Ziels, who grew 4 inches and put on 15 pounds of muscle during the offseason.
“He’s about 6-foot tall and he’s going to be a real-big piece for this year and the coming years,” Gonzalez said.
That will likely be the Dolphins’ 1-2 punch this season on the mound with sophomore Ryan Yalbon, who will also be manning third base, expected to toss several innings as well.
“Especially during the stretches when we have three games in a row, there’s no doubt those guys will be getting the starts and I’m fully confident in all three of them,” Gonzalez said. “Matt is up around 80 mph [on his fastball], Dylan is also around 80 and Ryan is in the mid-70s right now, and they all have very good command and movement. They just have a good knowledge of the game and I think it will help balance us out nicely.”
All three will also be relied upon in the field when not on the mound, aiding sophomore left fielder and first basemen Emanuel Polanco, who will be a key cog in the middle of the batting order.
“He’s going to be our big power threat and can hit it out of most fields,” Gonzalez said. “His outfield skill set and his jumps on the ball are beautiful. He’s a big, strong kid and looking at him you might not believe it, but he can cover an insane amount of ground by just how well he reads the ball.”
Another main component to the Dolphins’ success this season will be junior Ben Hiller, who will be the team’s starting centerfielder but will also shift to third when Yalbon is pitching.
“He can also be thrown in the mix as one of our pitchers, but I see him coming in as more of a relief role, but if we need a spot start he can also step up and give us some good innings,” Gonzalez said about Hiller.
The Dolphins’ middle infield features eight-grader Gavin Leal, son of 1999 Key West High graduate Luis Leal, who be the starting shortstop, and junior Corbin Neller, brother of 2020 graduate Mason Neller, manning second.
Despite most teams struggling to find, and keep, games this season, Gonzalez is assured this young Dolphins squad will have the opportunity to continue to grow this season as they are guaranteed 14 contests as part of the eight-team South Florida Baseball Conference.
“So far all the conference teams are good to go, so we are really looking forward to playing for that title, then of course we have some good non-conference opponents, like LaSalle, and we are going to and having Westwood come to us, so we are looking about 20 games,” he said.
The coach added he believes the schedule will be challenging, especially with quality opponents like Palmer Trinity, Miami Country Day, Ransom and Riviera Prep in the conference.
Knowing how much his team progressed during the 11-win brief stint of a season a year ago to where they are now, Gonzalez’s message to his team, especially given the fact the core is back, is to pick up where they left off.
“I don’t want to look at this as a fresh start. I want to keep the ball rolling and keep building on what we were able to produce last year. So instead of having to go back to square one, let’s keep climbing the ladder and let’s get better from where we ended,” he said.