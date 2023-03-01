MARATHON — Coming up a run away from winning the first South Florida Baseball Conference championship in program history only motivated the Marathon High School baseball team in the offseason as several members of the Dolphins dedicated numerous hours working with the coaching staff in hopes of developing for the 2023 campaign.
“We have a really solid core coming back this year,” said coach Joey Gonzalez, noting former Marathon and Key West High pitcher Kyle Pierce was a major part of the offseason process. “I think going into the season we have a strong group of guys to anchor our staff.”
Leading the way on the mound for the third consecutive season will be Dylan Ziels, who spent the offseason playing in North Carolina.
“He got some great exposure against some top-tier talent from across the nation,” Gonzalez said.
Also back this season in a starting role will be senior Ryan Yablon, who the coach called the backbone of the rotation.
“We are looking for him to throw in a lot of big games and lead us with both his experience and leadership ability and take over games like he has done some many times in his career,” Gonzalez said. “We are really excited for what those two can do for us up top.”
Following them in the rotation are a pair of surprise sophomores for Gonzalez, as Gavin Leal, who will also be the team’s starting shortstop, grew from 5-foot-7 to 6 foot from last year, as well as Bryan Broche.
“They didn’t pitch much for us last year but committed to the process over the summer and are going to be huge for us across the board this year,” Gonzalez said.
Senior Fisher Coleman-Sayer will be part of the rotation as well, as he has been converted to a pitcher only to protect his golf swing — after committing to play on the links at Division I Mount St. Mary’s in West Virginia in the fall.
“He has taken a lot of steps in the right direction and his leadership is also going to be important,” Gonzalez said about Coleman-Sayer. “I think the versatility and trust we have in all our arms is going to be huge. I feel like this, that if Dylan or Ryan can get us into that fifth inning, we have guys who can go in and shut the door for us.”
Despite have several strong options on the mound, Gonzalez expressed just as much enthusiasm about the Dolphins’ potential offensive explosion.
“They have committed too much time to building strength and reconfiguring their swings,” he said. “I think we will surprise a lot of people with our offensive output this year.”
The coach added that he expects the Leal twins to be part of the heart of the lineup, as Gabe is also the team’s starting catcher, as well as sophomore Mason Thornton who has transitioned from left field to first base, as he now stands at 6-foot-4.
“He made the second-team all-conference as a freshman last year, so we know what he can do with a stick,” Gonzalez said about Thornton, adding Broche is also projected to fill a spot in the top of the lineup after working with Conchball in the offseason.
Along with playing for a SFBC title, which also comes with a guaranteed 10 games in the regular season, Marathon was moved to District 16-3A this season with the likes of Keys Gate and Coral Shores in the postseason. The Dolphins have another 10 games that the coach hopes will challenge his players.
“I think we have a chance to compete in the district, we battled with Coral Shores last year until the end,” said Gonzalez, pointing out the Hurricanes were in the district title game last year. “This season, there’s not a reason we can’t be there with those top teams. It’s really exciting what we have developing here.”
While Gonzalez conveyed that ultimately the offseason dedication he hopes leads the team to a first conference championship.
“I think it’s been two decades since a Marathon baseball team has gotten out of districts, so to do that would be a huge accomplishment for the program,” said Gonzalez, noting his personal goal is a 15-win season after going 13-12 a year ago. “2011 was the last season Marathon had 15 wins, and I think we have some great leaders at the top of the program along with a great coaching staff, so I think we have what it takes to make a run not just from a physical aspect but also on the mental side.”
SEASON OPENER
Marathon already has a big win under its belt, defeating Everglades Prep, 12-0, on Monday, Feb. 20, during the regular season opener.
It only took Marathon three innings to score its 12 runs in the mercy-rule finish, during which the Dolphins collected 10 hits and the pitching staff allowed just two while combining to strike out 14 Panthers. Yablon sat down nine Everglades Prep batter via the strikeout across three frames of work, surrendering just one base runner on a walk, while Ziels also stuck out the side in his frame and Broche had two strikeouts, giving up just a hit, to close out the shorted game in the fifth.
With the Dolphins’ pitching staff allowing just four balls to even be put in play, the Marathon bats were able to swing freely at the plate, crossing home twice in the first on one hit, which even came after both runs had scored on an error and sacrifice fly, and it happened in the second again as the Dolphins’ only single of the frame followed a run-scoring ground out, as Aidan Gonzalez walked, stole second and third to move into position for the score and a 3-0 lead.
In the third, the bats truly awoke for Marathon, going through the lineup, with Ziels doubling in a run during his first go-round and then adding an RBI single to close out the scoring. In between, Thornton sent home two on a single to center field, Gonzalez had an RBI ground out, Broche tripled in two and Micah Saunders roped an RBI single to center. Saunders finished with two hits in the game, Dylan Globe tripled, Gabe and Gavin Leal both had base hits, as did Tommy Norris.
Trailing by more than the 10-run mercy rule entering the fifth, Everglades Prep for the first time in the game had multiple runners on base at the same time, as with one out the Panthers reached on an error and single, but Broche shut down the threat with a strikeout and ground out to seal the win.