MARATHON — Simply outmatched, the Marathon High School baseball team had its season come to an end in the District 16-3A quarterfinals with a 10-0 loss to Somerset Silver Palms.
The Dolphins had runners on base in all but two at-bats, including a runner on third after singles by Ben Hiller and Emanuel Polanco, who had two hits in the game, but would never touch home.
By the sixth inning, the Stallions had scored enough for the 10-run mercy-rule victory to bring an end to a career of Marathon senior ace Matt Kratzert, who was roughed up for nine runs on 10 hits and four walks in his final start.
It was also the last game in blue and gold for Jordan Rodriguez.