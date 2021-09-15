MIAMI — To open the second half, the Marathon High School football team recovered an onside kickoff attempt on their own 47-yard line during last Thursday’s game against Florida Christian.
The Dolphins, however, were not able to move the ball past midfield, as the high-powered Patriots defense knocked Marathon back 16 yards to force a punt, which was returned 63 yards for a touchdown as part of a 52-3 dismantling of the visiting team at Wadsworth Field in Miami.
A 70-yard punt return in the first quarter set up the initial score for Florida Christian, on a 1-yard touchdown run, and a few minutes later the Patriots would go in front by a pair of scores on a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Florida Christian added four more touchdowns in the second quarter, including a second defensive trip to the end zone, on a 30-yard fumble return for a score, to go ahead 40-0 by halftime.
Marathon attempted to catch Florida Christian off guard with the onside kickoff to open the second half, and while it worked, the momentum was short-lived for the Dolphins as the Patriots quickly turned around the ball and scored two more times with the running clock ticking away the entire second half.
On its final drive of the afternoon, following the 1 p.m. kickoff, Marathon reached the red zone for the first time in the game but, with the clock not stopping, the Dolphins simply did not have enough time to complete the drive. Instead, Marathon opted to attempt a 30-yard field goal, which was good by Patrick Crews, to keep Florida Christian from its second shutout in the first two weeks of the season.
The Dolphins are now 1-1 after defeating Pompano Beach, 10-9, a week earlier.