MARATHON — Nothing is a given this year for the Marathon High School boys basketball team after coming off a two-win season, which is something Dolphins coach Kevin Freeman said he has made clear to his players entering the preseason workouts.
To reiterate that point, the Marathon coaching staff decided to carry 15 players on the varsity roster and cut the junior varsity program all together this season, which Freeman explained has brought a much-needed competitive spirit to the program while preparing for the 2022-23 campaign.
“This is the most excited I’ve been going into the season in the last three to four years,” Freeman said. “In the past few years, it’s been assumed who was going to start going into the season, and we’d fill out from there. This year, there may be one starter and the other four spots are up for grabs, and they are working hard for them. We have a lot of young guys who are working hard. So it will be a rebuilding season, but I think we will be better than we were last year.”
In fact, the one returning starter to the lineup this season, Fisher Coleman-Sayer, may not be lining up at the same spot he had a year ago, when he was locked into a post position. This year, with added size on the Dolphins’ roster, the senior could be used in a more versatile role.
“His shot is a lot better than it was last year,” Freeman said. “This year we want to move him to the wing a little bit, so he will be playing a guard at times and center other times.”
A reason for the flexibility is the arrival of 6-foot-4 freshman Deshawn Holmes, who will guard the paint for the Dolphins, according to Freeman.
“He has a lot to learn, but he has impressed us in the preseason,” Freeman said. “He has some great moves and he’s going to continue to grow and get better every game, I think. He’s gotten better every practice.”
The Dolphins coach also has been pleased with the preseason performance of sophomore Carlos Lezcano, who Freeman took notice of his offseason workouts, as well as with Xavier Grant, Adrian Cruz and Francisco Ruiz, who are all expected to see playing time for Marathon.
“We are definitely bigger than we have been the last couple years,” Freeman said. “We are hoping to be able to press this year, which we haven’t in four seasons. When we had tryouts this year, we picked players who we thought could do well on the press. We just want to be able to force the tempo of the game and play our game this year.”
With just three seniors of the roster, Oscar Garcia and Jonas Johnson will be relied upon to guide the Dolphins, along with Coleman-Sayer, as team leaders.
“They have some experience from last year, and we have a couple of juniors who saw some time last year as well. But then we have a good mix of freshmen and sophomores, so we are excited about our group,” Freeman said. “Obviously, we still have a lot of work to do, but we are excited. There’s a different feel in the gym than there has been in the past few years.”
Realistically, especially with two potential state championship contenders in the Dolphins district, Freeman knows it will be difficult for Marathon to claim back the crown from either Palmer Trinity or Riviera Prep this season, but the coach is hoping to continue to see growth during the 22-game schedule, of which 12 games will be played on the Middle Keys campus.
“Obviously, we want to win the district championship. Is that a lofty goal? Yes. But is it impossible? You never know,” Freeman said. “I think if we work hard and get better every day, who knows what we can do. They are hungry. They want to work hard and are pushing each other. They are want to earn these spots and the first five we pick to start will be a difficult decision to make, but it’s a good problem to have and one we haven’t had in a while. We just want to work harder tomorrow than we did today and maybe win some games we weren’t supposed to win.”