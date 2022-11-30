MARATHON — Nothing is a given this year for the Marathon High School boys basketball team after coming off a two-win season, which is something Dolphins coach Kevin Freeman said he has made clear to his players entering the preseason workouts.

To reiterate that point, the Marathon coaching staff decided to carry 15 players on the varsity roster and cut the junior varsity program all together this season, which Freeman explained has brought a much-needed competitive spirit to the program while preparing for the 2022-23 campaign.

