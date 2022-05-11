MARATHON — It was a long day for the Marathon High School track and field team during the Region 4-1A Finals on Wednesday, May 4, hosted by Palmer Trinity at Southridge Park. The Dolphins left the Middle Keys campus at 6:30 a.m., but with eight lightning delays and 14 events later, the team finally returned to Marathon at 11:30 p.m., with two FHSAA State qualifiers on board.
The Marathon boys 4x800 relay team — made up of Pedro Zapata, Jakub Bursa, Mason Buxton and Vaclav Bursa — ran a personal best time of 8:36.60 to place third in the region, which was good enough to qualify for states as the seventh at-large bid. The top two per event from each of the four regions automatically garner a berth into the state finals, with the next eight best performers across the four regions also qualifying as “at-large” bids to complete the 16-athlete field.
“They knew it was going to be tough to get second, and the automatic bid, and we had to run a low 8:40 to get an at-large,” said Marathon coach Jim Murphy, explaining that in practice that has worked on the opening lap on each leg, and he was pleased they all did better than the time set pre-race. “It was faster than we have done all year and they just came through. For the last two weeks, we have been trying to hit the first lap at 60 seconds and I watch the video back and they hit it at 58, 61, 63, and 61, so they did the job we were trying to do, which is impressive.”
It will be the first time Zapata, a senior state cross country medalist, had been to the state finals in track and field.
“It’s been three years since we have put a 4x800 team out there to compete, but every time we have put a boys 4x800 team together, it has made states,” Murphy said. “They have all worked hard since cross country and deserve it.”
Also joining the relay team at the state finals was eighth-grader Ava Merryman, who cleared 8 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault to scoop up one of the automatic bids with a second-place finish in the region, while teammate Ella Dunn placed third in the same event but did not make the at-large cut.
“Going into it we were pretty confident in Ava,” Murphy said. “She put a lot of work in this year and I’m very proud of her because she improved so much and she’s still only in eighth grade, so she still has a full high school career to go and already has state finals experience. It’s nice having a middle schooler jumping that high and it will be nice to see what she can do.”
Those would be the only two qualifying events for Marathon, as the boys placed seventh overall out of 25 teams and the Lady Fins 12 out of 20 teams, as Murphy explained the region has a much-different look post-COVID.
The FHSAA 1A State Finals are set for Wednesday, May 11, at the James G. Pressly Stadium on the campus of the University of Florida in Gainesville.