MARATHON — Marathon Middle/High School distance runners had a busy and successful day on Tuesday, Oct. 3, in two separate meets close to 100 miles apart.
Dolphins coaches Jim Murphy and Darby Sheehan drove the middle school team to Miami in the morning for the Whooten Middle School Meet at Larry and Penny Thompson Park then returned in the vans for a trip back to the Middle Keys where they hosted a three-team meet of Key West and Coral Shores at Sombrero Beach.
“We got back to Marathon about 2:55 p.m., remeasured the course and started pretty close to 4 o’clock, which was our goal,” Murphy said.
In the middle school meet, Marathon’s Tony Bursa was the No. 1 male runner out of 78 athletes in the varsity race. Over the 2.1-mile course, Bursa clocked a 12:47. Emmett Merryman ran a 14:17 for 15th place.
“The next closest runner behind Tony clocked a 13:03. He runs smart for his age. He was in fourth place and comfortably jogged with them, but at the mile he took off and it worked,” Murphy said.
For the Lady Fins middle school runners, Sara Robinson ran a 15:53 for seventh, Maeve Merryman came in at 15:55 for eighth and Madelyn Thornton ran a 16:17 to get 11th place.
“They gave medals to the top 15,” Murphy said. “We had three place out of 48 for the girls’ middle school varsity.”
When they returned home after a two-plus hour drive, another of the Bursa brothers had a record-setting day. Sophomore Vance Bursa clocked a personal best time of 16:20 over the 3.1-mile flat course.
“He’s only 15, a sophomore. I don’t have a senior on my team. His older brother Jakub Bursa is a junior,” Murphy said.
Key West’s Colbin Hill was the boys’ No. 2 runner with an 18:21 and third overall was Robert Tempkin from Coral Shores with a 19:08.
Marathon’s Mikkel Ross was the top female runner with a 22:50. Key West’s sophomore Cayla Makimaa was second and Coral Shores sophomore Kai Guth was third at 22:50.2.
“It would have been a photo finish. They were under 7 minutes at the mile. It’s a fast course, but it was also 90 degrees outside,” Murphy said. “Both races went out too fast. Vance passed me at the first mile in 5:00 flat.”