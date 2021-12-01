MARATHON — Despite losing only two seniors from last year’s squad and having seven returning players to the roster, the Marathon High School boys basketball team remains on the younger side as the Dolphins will once again have only a pair of seniors suiting up as they continue rebuilding.
“It’s going to be a work-in-progress,” Dolphins coach Kevin Freeman said. “I think we are a little bigger, taller and a bit more physical, and we have our basic defense down. We are working on fine-tuning things. We just don’t want to throw a lot at them too early on and add a little bit at a time.”
Knowing that it will take time get all the players up to speed the Dolphins will look to slow down the game to a half-court offense and play strong on defense.
“I think with us being bigger this year, we will be able to control the paint better than we did last year,” Freeman said. “We are going to be pretty methodical on offense, not taking the first shot, but the open shot, and make the defense work a little bit and then play good defense on our end.”
Controlling the pace for the Dolphins on offense will be returning senior stater Dominic Cruz, along with junior Fisher Coleman-Sayer.
“They are good pals, so they have a good chemistry that helps out a lot on the court,” Freeman said. “Dominic is a very consistent player who never gets too high or too low. He shoots the ball pretty well, so we are hoping he gains some confidence and plays really well this season. Fisher has grown 2 to 3 inches and is playing really well with Dominic.”
The other senior is Kymani Dixon, who has not played in two seasons but Freeman expects to play a crucial role as the team’s starting center.
“He has a nice, soft touch and is very smart around the basket, so we are excited to see what he can do,” Freeman said.
Rounding out the starting lineup for Marathon are sophomores Adrian Cruz at point guard and Xavier Grant.
“I think Xavier, if he works hard, this could be a really good year for him,” Freeman said. “He has a knack at getting to the basket and getting to the free throw line. So far they are all working hard together, so we are excited.”
Juniors Oscar Garcia and Shawn Ridgell will come off the bench, as will freshman Jesus Gonzalez.
“Shawn is a baseball player, but is a great athlete and will get a lot of time, same as Oscar,” said Freeman. “We have a good core group, who will have been playing together for two to three years now, so we are excited.”
The coach expects his players to be a bit tougher than last year, so the opposition will “have to earn a win against us.”
“I’m looking forward to that, seeing how we respond to those situations,” Freeman said. “I think we are going to take our knocks, but this group will be patient and believe in the process.”
The young Dolphins will have an opportunity to work through the growing pains with a full schedule — in a season when most teams have lost numerous games due to a referee strike in Miami-Dade County — as Marathon will play 23 contests this season, with 11 at home.
The Dolphins will have to navigate the learning curve early in the season, as despite not having had many practices with a full team, Marathon will open the season with three games the week after the Thanksgiving break, starting with Everglades and Key West on the road.
“Our first three games are going to be an eye-opener, but it’s the just the start of the season and hopefully we can build from there,” Freeman said. “This is the earliest we have ever played Key West, but it’s when we could get them on the schedule, and after that we are playing some tough teams, and we are going to be challenged.”
Playing a tougher schedule, according to Freeman, who is entering his 19th season as coach of the Dolphins, will only help expedite the young team’s progress.
“They have seen the schedule, so they know what we are going to be facing, but they will still show up to every game ready to play, no matter who’s on the other side,” Freeman said. “We are going to play hard. We may not win every game, but we are going to play hard.”