MARATHON — It was a needed home stand for the Marathon High School baseball team as it had been six games from the end of March since the Dolphins had played on the Middle Keys campus.
During that road swing, Marathon won half of its games but suffered its first back-to-back losses since the start of March, while its three wins came by a combined four runs, one in extra innings.
So to be back at home, where the Dolphins are 11-3 on the season, compared to 4-4 away, was a breath of fresh air for Marathon as they scored a 10-1 victory on Tuesday, April 18, against Somerset South Homestead and then a day later topped Redland Christian, 18-3, to bring the season record to 15-7.
Against SOHO, Gavin Leal received the start on the mound and did not disappoint, allowing just one unearned run on three hits and a walk, with four strikeouts across four frames. He was followed by Ethan Sanders who closed out the final three shutout innings with two walks, no hits and six strikeouts.
With the pitching dealing, the Dolphins offense just needed to keep things simple at the plate, which they did with nine hits in the games, all singles, two by Gavin Leal, with his twin brother, Gabe Leal, adding one. Jack Chapman also had two, and Ryan Yablon, Dylan Globe and Alex Reininger had one apiece.
It was more of the same the following night, as Marathon racked up 11 hits against Redland, once again all singles. Brian Broche, Leo Mendez and Reininger each had two hits, while Chapman, Yablon, Globe, Saunders and Jack Dunn had one apiece, powering the Dolphins to seven runs in the first and 11 in the second of the mercy-rule shortened game that lasted only three innings.
While the Dolphins were collecting singles and runs, Chapman was nearly flawless on the hill, striking out four of seven batters without allowing a run or hits and just one walk through the first two innings. Reininger came in during the third, giving up three runs on a hit and walk, with three strikeouts, but kept Marathon in front by 15 runs to end the contest early.