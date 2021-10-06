MIAMI GARDENS — There were pods of Marathon High School Dolphins all over the Pace High School cross-country course on Tuesday, Sept. 28, and they were out to school the competition with a 1-2 finish in the nine-team meet.
The Marathon boys, led by Perdo Zapata who crossed the finish line as the 5K race’s runner-up in 18 minutes flat, helped lead his team to a first-place finish by 20 points from its closest competitor, while the Lady Fins were edged out by nine points in the team standings, despite having one of its top runners step out of the race.
“For the girls, Rain (Banks) was not feeling well and I had her step off at the mile,” Marathon coach Jim Murphy said. “The rest of the girls saw it and picked it up. It was a great team moment.”
Mikkel Ross was fourth overall in 23:34 for Marathon, Maeve Merryman was 11th in 25:57.42, while Ava Merryman was 15th in 27:12.94, Sara Robinson was 16th in 27:13.86, Lincy Montenegro was 20th in 27:59.85 and Ryleigh Garcia was 21st in 28:03.49. They were nearly able to close the gap on Westminster Academy, who had three Top 10 finishers.
“We would have been close with Rain,” Murphy said.
While the Marathon boys ran away to the victory, Zapata nearly had himself an individual win, as he and Riviera Prep’s Roman Giffune were side-by-side until the final two kilometers when Giffune put the hammer down for the 12-second victory.
Following in Zapata for the team win were Vance Bursa at sixth in 19:55.58, Jakub Bursa at eighth in 19:59.57, Enrique Escobar at 11th in 20:07.03 and Mason Buxton at 13th in 202:20.40. Buxton’s 13th place finish was better than any of the eight team’s No. 3 runners.
“The boys keep getting stronger as a team,” Murphy said.
With the solid finishes, the Dolphins coach said he believed both of his teams could be in line for another deep postseason run.
“If both teams keep putting in the work, we should be making the drive again,” Murphy said. “Still a lot of season left.”