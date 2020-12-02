MARATHON — It’s been more than just a historic run for the Marathon High School cross country team.
It’s been a culture change for the harriers who for the first time in school history had both a girls and boys team place at the state finals, along with the first three-time state medalist and two-time region champion.
A lot of that credit goes to twin seniors Jonathan and Owen Pitchford, along with Lady Fins senior twins Allison and Sarah Paskiewicz, who Dolphins coach Jim Murphy has been mentoring for six seasons.
“It’s been really cool watching the boys grow and looking toward what they want to do in the future,” Murphy said.
Since joining the team as seventh-graders, the Pitchfords never missed qualifying for the state championships, while the girls have built up the program to reach a second consecutive trip to the finals.
It all accumulated earlier his month, when the boys finished 12th overall in the state, with Jonathan Pitchford coming in sixth overall for his third state medal, and the Lady Fins claiming a 13-place ranking.
“I don’t know if it was a sad moment or a concluding moment,” Murphy said. “I feel like it is time for them to move on, but it has been great having them part of this and there’s no doubt we couldn’t do it without them.
“Jonathan ran exactly the way we were looking for him to run. His 2-mile time was exactly what we were going for on the dot. The last half-mile he said he felt dehydrated but still ran a great race. Every year he ran, he had to go against one of the top two in the state for all four divisions.”
That included this year when Jonathan Pitchford went against a Yale recruit, while last year’s top finishers ended up running for Florida and Florida State. His best finish would come in his sophomore year when he was the state runner up.
While it was historic to have both teams ranked in the state championship, it’s not the best finish for either program.
In the Pitchfords’ eighth grade season, the boys placed third overall, and during the six straight trips to the state finals the Dolphins have also placed eighth as well as 11th. But with the girls by their side, Murphy claimed 2020 would have to be considered the best single-season in Dolphins cross country history.
“I think that’s the best time we have finished on that course,” said Murphy, noting each of the Lady Fins seniors broke a personal record at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee. “The girls side weren’t guaranteed they were going, so the senior girls pushed it and ended up with Top-5 finishes most of the time. They had that goal in mind to make it.”
So much so, the Lady Fins would garner the District 16-1A Championship as well as taking third in the Region 4-1A meet to qualify for the state finals. That did not stop in states as Sarah Paskiewicz was the first Lady Fins runner to cross the finish line in a personal best time of 22 minutes and 43 seconds, which was good for 68th place in the state, with her sister also going for her fastest 5K time ever in 23:17, which placed her in 80th overall. Fellow senior Haley Buxton closed out her high school career with a personal record of 24:23.1.
Even though he hopes to pick up next season where they left off, Murphy is certain there is no replacing either the Pitchford and Paskiewicz twins, but he plans to keep their legacy intact going forward.