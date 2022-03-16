MIAMI — During their last seven games against rival Ransom Everglades, the Marathon High School Dolphins baseball team has had only one win and six overall runs. They were also shut out in three straight games during that five-year span.
“Knowing at this point of the season, with Ransom and us both being close to the top of the conference standing, there was no more wasting time with them,” Marathon coach Joey Gonzalez said about last week’s game. “We have been so close with them for way too long that we were finally able to break through with them.”
Not only did the Dolphins break through, Marathon was able to score more runs in one game than it had against Ransom in the previous five seasons combined en route to a 9-0 victory on Tuesday, March 8, in Miami.
“We’ve been putting in a lot of work at practice, not trying to do too much with the ball,” Gonzalez said. “We stuck to that approach and every guy, up and down that lineup, really executed what we have been working on in practice.”
No Dolphins batter was more locked in than senior Ben Hiller, who finished the game 4-for-4 with a home run, double and two RBI.
“His home run was a no-doubter to the deepest part of the park, and it was probably 50 feet beyond the fence where his dad found the ball beyond the parking lot,” Gonzalez said. “He was about 6 feet away from hitting a second home run. Ransom has a 60-foot tall fence and he hit one that went 55 feet up the fence, so it ended up being a double. Ben is more locked in than he ever has been before.”
The Dolphins recorded 11 total hits, with Ryan Yalbon and Delvin Solis each collecting two. Dylan Globe, Gavin Leal and Cole McDaniel roped one apiece against the Raiders’ No. 2 pitcher after their ace tossed the prior game.
“Legally, he was able to start, but they ended up pitching their No. 2 and we ran him out in the first inning,” Gonzalez said. “From there, they pieced together their bullpen and they had some guys throw hard and throw strikes, but we were teeing off on them. Up and down the lineup, our boys were super hot. Even if they would have thrown their No. 1, our boys are seeing the balls like it was a beach ball coming at them. I really don’t think it would have made a difference. They were hitting everything that was thrown at them.”
Hiller also tossed a perfect final frame, striking out two in just 12 pitches, to earn Dylan Ziels the victory after the Dolphins starter tossed six shutout innings, with 11 strike outs, four hits and two walks.
“Dylan is on a lot of radars in Miami,” Gonzalez said. “I was talking to the coaching staff from Ransom and they’ve made it known that guys in Miami are afraid to face Dylan right now. As a sophomore, he has three pitches he can command on any count and throw them for strikes. He was sitting 85 all game yesterday and double that up with his curve or change up and we were able to get their best guy, who came into the game batting .650, to not get a hit in the game.”