MIAMI — Roughly a month before last week’s second Miami Country Day Open, the Marathon High School cross-country team was on the same course for the first edition of the MCD Open on Sept. 14.
“Every season I try to run in the same place once early in the season and then again a month later to see how we are doing,” Marathon coach Jim Murphy said.
The results were exactly what the coach was hoping for as the Dolphins had seven personal records in the 5K race, including one by senior Pedro Zapata, who crossed in second-place overall with his new best time of 17 minutes and 14 seconds to help Marathon take second as a team.
“This shows we have gotten in better shape because just about every single kid had better times this time around,” Murphy said. “It was perfect.”
Following in the footsteps of Zapata were Dolphins teammates Vance Bursa, who PRed with a 19:05; Jakub Bursa, who also had a personal best of 19:23; and sixth-grader Tony Bursa, who was the Dolphins’ seventh man with a PR of 21:52.
The Lady Fins also turned in personal bests, including seventh-grader Maeve Merryman, who was a second shy of cracking the 24-minute mark at 24:01; senior Lincy Montenegro, who was the third Lady Fin to finish in 25:43; and Sara Robinson, who came in at 26:04.
In fact, the only scoring Lady Fin harrier not to improve upon the time from the first race was No. 1 Mikkel Ross, who Murphy noted was in midseason shape entering the season. In the first running, Ross clocked a 22:34, while last week she turned in a 22:57, just the second time this season she was broke the 23-minute mark, to take ninth overall.
“She’s been in shape and is still running well,” Murphy said about Ross. “She is probably our hardest worker in the offseason, so I didn’t expect her to have some drastic change.”