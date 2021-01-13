MIAMI — For the final three quarters last Tuesday afternoon, the Marathon High School boys basketball team was outscored by only one point, but that was after the first quarter in which the Dolphins scored just one point. That allowed Palmer Trinity to cruise to the 56-30 victory on its home court in Miami.
It was the first game the Dolphins had played since Dec. 2, as their previous six games were canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus, and the rust showed with the Falcons taking a 25-point lead after the opening quarter.
“We were definitely rusty in the first quarter on both ends of the court,” Marathon coach Kevin Freeman said.
From there, Marathon was able to keep it competitive. In fact, the Dolphins outscored the Falcons 18-13 in the second and third quarters to make the score 39-19 entering the fourth.
Palmer made sure to secure the win by putting up six more points than Marathon in the final eight minutes to send the Dolphins to a third loss to begin the season.
“It’s crazy that it’s January and we only just played our third game,” Freeman said.
Michael Tate led the young Marathon squad with seven points and eight rebounds. Jordan Rodriguez netted seven points to go along with three rebounds. Dominic Cruz contributed five points and four rebounds.
“We are a really young team and even a team with not a lot of varsity experience,” Freeman said. “If we can limit our turnovers, I think we could play a lot better and gain some more confidence. But again, that comes with game-time experience which we are lacking.
“We will continue to work hard and, good Lord willing, we’ll start becoming a better basketball team,” he said.