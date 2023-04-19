PALMETTO BAY — There is “some real promise” for several members of the Marathon High School track and field team during the postseason, according to first-year head coach Darby Sheehan, and that all begins with the District 16-1A finals on Thursday, April 20, at Palmer Trinity.

“We are hoping to get tickets to regionals for them and then we will go from there,” Sheehan said. “A lot of the throwing events are such day-to-day events, so when you are looking at state rankings, you also look to see what the conditions were of that throw and if things just played out really in their favor. But our girls have been working really hard and so have the guys, because we know we will be going against some better teams.”

