MARATHON — “Win it for Mrs. Thacker” was the rallying cry on Friday, April 8, for the Marathon High School baseball team as the Dolphins channeled the energy from the large crowd to celebrate the beloved teacher’s life and sweep rival Palmer Trinity with a 5-4 victory at Joe Simsic Field.
“It was a really emotional Friday night,” Marathon coach Joey Gonzalez said. “I think the ceremony was beautifully done, a lot of the district was there, of course, all our facility and staff, and it led up into the big game, for sure.”
And the Dolphins carried that emotion into the first inning when they strung together four consecutive hits with two outs to score three runs.
“We came out really hot from the jump and the boys were just emotionally motivated,” Gonzalez said. “They knew this game was the biggest game they were going to play during the regular season, in terms of what we wanted to accomplish for Mrs. Thacker and also what needed to accomplish to put ourselves into that first-place position. We were definitely riding that emotional wave.”
Adding a run in the second, Marathon never relinquished the lead, holding off a late rally to sweep Palmer Trinity for the first time in 20-plus seasons. Dolphins starting pitcher Ryan Yablon allowed two earned runs in six innings of work and struck out four to claim the win. He also added a hit at the plate. Eight different Marathon players racked up hits, led by Ben Hiller and Delvin Solis, both seniors who had two each, while Gavin and Gabe Leal, Mason Thornton, Dylan Ziels, and Emanuel Polanco each contributed one hit.
“Look back on it. It’s been a bare minimum of two decades since the last time we were able to sweep Palmer,” Gonzalez said. “
The Dolphins coach said it was easily the largest crowd in a long time at a Marathon baseball game, with roughly 300 people in attendance before the first pitch — everyone there to remember Thacker, the Marathon English teacher who died unexpectedly earlier this month.
“It was a lot for the community to be able to come together and to be able to get that performance from our boys,” Gonzalez said.