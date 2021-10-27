MARATHON — In the 13 editions of the official Monroe County cross-country championship, the Marathon High School squad has won only once and that was the Lady Fins in 2007.
While that skid could have easily ended in the past half-decade, the race has not been held since 2016, leaving the Dolphins looking to prove a point when the event returned on Tuesday, Oct. 19, on their home course along Sombrero Beach Road.
Marathon would do so in style, sweeping the team titles, with the Lady Fins outpointing the Lady Conchs, 25-33 (lower score wins), with the Lady Canes not having a complete roster, while the Dolphins boys took the measure of the Hurricanes, 26-44, with the Conchs incomplete.
“Coach Joey Gonzalez and myself have built a solid base the last couple of years,” Marathon coach Jim Murphy said. “Starting a track team was a huge asset to the cross-country program. We used to be a conditioning sport for team sports in the winter, now we have year-round runners with state expectations every year. The group of boys and girls I have had the last couple of years raised expectations, and the kids have responded and turned our program into one of the more successful teams at Marathon in the last couple of decades.”
Marathon also had senior Pedro Zapata run to a personal record on 17 minutes and 11 seconds on the 3-mile course, while the Lady Conchs’ Catarina Dubyk-Cassidy also clocked a personal best 21:11 as both were wire-to-wire victors.
Key West went into the race with the strategy of planning to run with Marathon, and the Conchs were nearly able to accomplished that feat. Marathon’s Mikkel Ross took second for the girls in 22:09 and Maeve Merryman was third in 22:35, but right behind was Lady Conchs freshman Kalaa Makimaa in fourth at 23:00. It was a similar situation for the boys as Coral Shores’ Simon Gutierrez was second in 17:49 with Key West’s Colbin coming in third with a personal record 18:01.
The Hurricanes’ Bobby Temkin was fifth in 18:34, behind Marathon’s Vance Bursa’s 18:21, but the Dolphins closed out the sweep with Jakob Bursa (19:01) coming in sixth, Mason Buxton (19:21) in seventh and Enrique Escobar (19:43) in eighth.
The meet was held annually at alternating venues for 10 years, but was canceled in 2012 due to weather, ran again in 2013, then lapsed as first Key West’s and then Marathon’s programs blossomed into state contenders. Other competitive options were deemed more beneficial for postseason prep than the small and friendly Monroe County meet. A 2016 attempt was just a Key West and Marathon dual meet, and the meet was again ended for the next four years.
On Tuesday, it was brought back, at least for the moment, as the Keys teams are in a rebuilding period. They will now head to the district meets on Friday, Oct. 29.