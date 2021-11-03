MARATHON — After the final buzzer sounded on Wednesday, Oct. 27, on the Marathon High School campus, football coach Mac Childress was greeted with a cooler bath from his players as the Dolphins tripled their win total from the previous two campaigns combined with a season-high 28-14 victory against Everglades Prep.
“We want to start expecting wins and hopefully when we beat a rival or win the conference is the next time I get that bath, but our kids are excited and we were happy to see that enthusiasm, for sure,” said Childress, whose team closed out the season with wins in two of the final three games at home. “We felt we played really good ball at the end of the season. We definitely took a big step forward as a program this year.”
Marathon scored in every quarter of the season finale, never trailing in the game, led by junior captains Malachi Hawkins, who tallied 85 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and Thomas Eubanks, who rushed for 61 yards and a score on offense and recorded 12 tackles and a touchdown on a fumble recovery in the end zone on defense.
“Those two balled out,” Childress said. “The hard work in the offseason will get you the big plays on Friday nights.”
During the season, Marathon struggled in the red zone, with fumbles halting several drives, but on Wednesday, the Dolphins won the turnover battle and were able to complete a majority of the trips inside the 20.
In the previous two seasons Marathon had just one total victory, which came in the season finale a year ago. But this year, the Dolphins opened and closed the campaign with a W.
“To build a program and get it to where you want it takes time,” Childress said. “We had so much adversity this year, from losing our two quarterbacks and having to change our offense this year. With all that, to still come away playing our best ball of the season is huge for our confidence.”
In the offseason, Childress will keep the weight room open, but with Marathon being a smaller school, he expects many of the Dolphins to be multi-sport athletes.
“Our coaching staff understands multi-sport athletes are the best athletes, so we want our kids doing everything they can in other sports because it will make them well rounded,” he said.
The goal next year is to improve upon their three-win mark, and if that happens, the coach could be getting a dose of water once again at the end of next season.
“Our goal next year is to have a winning record,” he said. “The school pride has been a lot better, and we feel we have taken several steps forward, and we need to build on that.”