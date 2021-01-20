MARATHON — After winning for the first time a night earlier, there was a sense of disappointment as the Marathon High School boys basketball team could not win back-to-back contests, falling 47-36 to Colonial Christian at home.
“We were all disappointed in the game and the way we played,” Marathon coach Kevin Freeman said. “We hope things will get better.”
Momentum was on Marathon’s side early, as the Dolphins opened the first quarter with a 7-0 advantage. But, by the end of the first, the Dolphins were in front by just three points, 9-6.
From there, Colonial used its size to take control of the game, according to Freeman.
Colonial dominated the boards with numerous offensive rebounds in the second quarter for a 22-18 halftime lead.
Despite being outscored and outsized, several Dolphins players stood out for Freeman, including Adrian Cruz, who had a team-best eight points and added three steals on the night. Dominic Cruz had seven points and three rebounds. Jordan Rodriguez contributed six points, three rebounds and two steals. Michael Tate pitched in with six points, five rebounds and three assists.
Although Colonial pulled away in the second half, Freeman said he felt players were still in the game in the third quarter, but the shots just did not fall and turnovers became a problem.
Trailing by just eight entering the fourth, 32-24, Freeman said his team played better in the final eight minutes but still relinquished a couple of easy baskets and could not seem to close the gap against Colonial.