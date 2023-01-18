MARATHON — It’s a winning streak for the Marathon High School boys basketball team.

The last time the Dolphins had back-to-back victories was during the 2019-20 campaign, but on Tuesday, Jan. 10, Marathon defeated Redland Christian, 61-12, then followed that win with a 50-37 win on Thursday, Jan. 12, versus Horeb Christian, with both at the Middle Keys campus.

