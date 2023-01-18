MARATHON — It’s a winning streak for the Marathon High School boys basketball team.
The last time the Dolphins had back-to-back victories was during the 2019-20 campaign, but on Tuesday, Jan. 10, Marathon defeated Redland Christian, 61-12, then followed that win with a 50-37 win on Thursday, Jan. 12, versus Horeb Christian, with both at the Middle Keys campus.
The first victory of the streak, and third of the season for the Dolphins, was a decisive one as Marathon opened with a 14-5 lead in the first quarter, powered by a pair of 3-pointers from senior Oscar Garcia. The Dolphins then held the Falcons scoreless in the second quarter for a 31-5 lead at halftime. They once again kept Redland off the scoreboard in the third for a 52-5 advantage.
“Every one of our players got some playing time and everyone scored,” said Marathon coach Kevin Freeman, noting Garcia led the way with a career-high 17 points while junior Xavier Grant added 10 points, two rebounds and three steals during the 49-point win.
Two nights later, playing without freshman Daeshawn Holmes, who tallied 14 points and 14 rebounds in the first go-around with Horeb Christian, the seniors stepped up as Fisher Coleman-Sayer had a team-high 16 points to go along with eight rebounds and three blocks, while Garcia collected a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds.
The Dolphins senior duo helped Marathon take a 24-23 lead into the half, which they extended to 39-34 entering the fourth quarter.
“Our defense really stepped up in the fourth quarter and limited Horeb to only three points and we pulled away late for the win,” Freeman said.