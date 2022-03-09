PLANTATION KEY — The numbers don’t lie. Averaging 19 points per game (49th best in the state), 12.9 rebounds (23rd in the state) and 6.8 assists (eighth best in the state), Coral Shores High School senior Bekky Valenzuela was the catalyst on the court for the Lady Canes this season. She also became just the third player in Lady Canes’ basketball history to score more than 1,000 points in a career.
Her invaluable contribution to the program has earned Valenzuela the honor of being named The Key West Citizen’s 2021-22 All-Monroe County Player of the Year.
“She had just a phenomenal senior season,” coach Pat Meyers said. “We knew she had it in her, but she just elevated her game another notch this year and took the team on her back and rolled with it.”
Taking on a challenging schedule, Valenzuela led the Lady Canes to a winning record of 12-10 by tallying a double-double in every game outside of the regional loss to eventual state finalist Westminster Academy. Twice during her senior campaign she had a triple-double and once nearly had the elusive quadruple-double.
“Even when teams came in with a plan on how to guard her, they would try box-and-1s, double teams, she still made it happen,” Meyers said. “That allowed her to get lots of her assists too, and she liked doing that even though she had a very high shooting percentage, which is phenomenal. So to end up with 12 wins, with the schedule we had, shows what she was able to accomplish.”
Despite it being Valenzuela’s first year as the team leader in a lot of the statistical categories, Meyers knew she could take the reins of the team as she had simply been deferring to the older players in the program her previous seasons.
“She has been playing AAU ball all over the country and I think seeing that level of competition and the work ethic she has just really paid off,” Meyers said. “Playing (in previous years) with Lucia (Rodriguez), Riley (Dobson) and Lexi (Brito), it’s hard to find enough time to get them each their opportunities because on any given night one of those four could just go off. But she really embraced that No. 1 go-to role this year.”
Knowing Valenzuela was not always the first to shoot, often looking to get her teammates involved, as well as playing behind the strong class in front of her on top of the fact her junior season was truncated due to the pandemic, Meyers noted that passing the 1,000-point mark in her career even further demonstrates her talents on the court.
“She would have gone way over 1,000 points if she had a full game schedule last year and even this year,” Meyers said. “She probably lost 15 games in her career due to COVID and cancelations, so who knows what she would have accomplished with a full junior and senior year.”
The Lady Canes coach said that growing with the talented core of players helped push Valenzuela along in her career.
“As a freshman and sophomore, she still played at a very high level, but I don’t think she really had to be that No. 1, which helped her have time to figure things out,” Meyers said. “I think that helped her become the player she was this season and understand what it takes to be that leader.”
And like the group before her, Meyers believes his senior leader has mentored the upcoming varsity players to be able to understand what it means to guide the team.
“I think it’s going to be a good transition,” Meyers said. “We have a real good freshman and sophomore class, who have been watching Bekky, who can follow in her footsteps. There’s not going to be a clear-cut superstar but collectively they have the potential to keep that postseason run going. It’s going to be a different dynamic to the team, but they should still be good.”
As for Valenzuela, after averaging a double-double in her senior campaign, she has offers to play in college, but like her mentors before her she may be focused on the academic route and headed to the University of Central Florida, where she could potentially join a club team.
“Lucia is playing on that team, which she loves, and Bekky sees that, so she is keeping her options open,” Meyers said. “We are still helping her weigh out the options.”
No matter what the future holds, Meyers knows there will be nothing that can take away what Valenzuela accomplished on the court this season, as she will forever be part of the Coral Shores’ history books.
“I can’t recall a season like she had this past year when she just dominated, day in and day out, with rebounds, assists and points, and also on defense with steals,” Meyers said. “It’s an end of an era from the rebuild, but I think the program is strong and the quality of players are there because of what players like Bekky established here at the school.”