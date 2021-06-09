ISLAMORADA — OceanView Inn and Sports Bar owner Gary Dunn recently presented Coral Shores High School Athletic Director Rich Russell with an $8,000 check. Dunn made his contribution to the Upper Keys Foundation, a nonprofit whose principle mission is to underwrite athletic programs at Coral Shores.
May 22 marked the 25th anniversary of Dunn’s purchase of the OV. Dunn, who has been a significant financial supporter of Coral Shores athletics, designated that all proceeds from his anniversary commemoration be used to assist with Coral Shores athletic expenses.
“I certainly understand the importance of athletics, and I’m proud to help when possible,” Dunn said. “My son and daughter both had excellent athletic experiences at Coral Shores, and now it’s time to help ensure that the current group of student-athletes enjoys the same kind of success.”
“I can’t say enough about Gary Dunn,” Russell said. “Everyone knows Gary from his 12 years with the Pittsburg Steelers. He was a two-time Super Bowl winner and was selected team captain by his peers. What many may not know is that he is one of the most community-minded individuals in the Upper Keys. I can’t begin to tell you how much help he’s provided our programs over the years.”