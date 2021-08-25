PLANTATION KEY — With a majority of the backfield intact from last year’s albeit brief but successful season, including third-year starting senior quarterback Brian “Zippy” Lesko and 1,000-yard rusher Chris Cooper, the Coral Shores High School football team feels like it is ready to enter the regular season this week “full-steam ahead.”
“We are going to have a very balanced team and we are going to be very strong,” said Hurricanes coach Alphonso Bryant. “I want to see if they are ready to execute and do the simple things we started doing in the spring. I want to see if we’ve gotten better.
“I’m truly grateful to be in this situation. We are going to do what we want to do, and hopefully we can do it successfully.”
While Lesko is the starter as the Hurricanes’ signal caller, Bryant said he is hoping to see him grow.
“He’s showing great leadership, but I need him to be that all-around player he can be in his senior year in terms of putting ourselves in good situation and out of bad situations,” Bryant said.
Beyond Lesko and Cooper, who rushed for 1,038 yards in just eight games last season, the Hurricanes are also returning Ozzie Vega, William Godtel, Dominic Monteagudo and Isaac Holmes, all of whom played significant roles on offense last season.
“We do have some pieces we can depend on,” Bryant said. “We are loaded back there this season, and I’m grateful for that.”
While the Hurricanes are senior-laden in the skill positions, they have just two seniors on the offensive and defensive lines, but still the coach believes that even though they are younger they are still talented.
“I believe with all my heart we are going to have success,” he said.