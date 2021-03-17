MIAMI — From the time the Marathon High school baseball team left the Middle Keys, Dolphins coach Joey Gonzalez said he felt his team was locked in for the rematch against Miami Country Day, who topped the Fins in extra innings during the season opener.
“Coach Louie (Gonzalez) and myself talked about it before the game,” said the Dolphins’ coach. “The look that each of them had in their eyes was a look of focus. They wanted this game more than any game on the schedule. They did not want to let it slip away again.”
By the second inning, when the Dolphins scored six runs, Marathon had done enough to secure the victory, extending their win streak to three straight, as the duo of Matt Kratzert and Ryan Yalbon held the Miami Country Day bats at bay for a 10-5 conference win.
“It’s the biggest win I’ve been a part of for a long time,” Gonzalez said. “We had major contributions up and down the lineup to take down our conference rivals on their home turf. Matt battled for four innings keeping us in the game while Yablon continued to be great out of the pen for us.”
Kratzert allowed two of the four runs he surrendered in the first inning, but then settled down to strike out eight and allow only one walk and three more hits in the next three frames. Yalbon also gave up a run in his first inning of work, but then sat down five straight in the final two frames for the save. He struck out five and allowed only two hits and no walks.
That was more than enough for the Dolphins’ offense, which scored six runs on a double by Enmanuel Polanco, an error, a fielder’s choice by Ryan Yablon and a single by Dylan Ziels, who was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs in the second.
In the fourth, a sacrifice fly by Ben Hiller added a run for Marathon, an RBI single by Fisher Coleman-Sayer and sacrifice fly by Yalbon sent home Gavin Leal and Dylan Globe, both who singled in the fifth. In the sixth Ziels knocked in Hiller for an insurance run.
After losing two of its first three games, one of which they avenged by beating Miami Country Day, Marathon ended the game with a winning record for the first time this season (4-3 overall, 4-2 in conference).
“We talked about execution and hitting with runners on as the difference maker, and that truly separated us,” Gonzalez said. “The boys are playing great ball and having a blast.”