MARATHON — Through his first two starts of the season, Marathon High School senior ace Matt Kratzert has 16 strikeouts across 10 innings of work with a 2.10 ERA, allowing just three earned runs and 14 total base runners on nine hits and five walks.
His win-loss mark, at 0-1, as well as the Dolphins’ 0-2 record through those first two games, does not reflect those numbers, as Kratzert found himself amid a pitchers’ duel both times, the first an extra-innings loss and the second a 4-0 defeat to Immaculata-LaSalle.
So with freshman Dylan Ziels spinning another solid start for Marathon a day later against Everglades Prep, this time the Dolphins were sure not to let the opportunity pass — scoring in four of six at-bats for a 7-1 win.
“This was a huge conference win, after two tough battles to open the season against quality opponents,” said Marathon coach Joey Gonzalez, adding his freshman pitcher surrendered only two hits and struck out nine across 4 2/3 frames. “Dylan was electric on the mound.”
With Ziels dealing, the Marathon offense was able to back up its starters for the first time this season as Ben Hiller stayed hot at the plate, extending his hit streak to three games to open the season with a .600 batting average. Sophomore Dylan Globe also had a huge day at the plate, going 2-for-2 to bring his batting average up to .400, while eighth-grader Gabe Leal had his first start of the season behind the plate and also collected his first varsity hit.
“First of many to come over the next five years,” Gonzalez said about Leal, whose twin brother, Gavin, also had a hit in the win. ”He did an amazing job calling the game and keeping the pitchers in the zone.”
It was a needed offensive production, after the night prior only Hiller and Kratzert were able to reach safely with hits as LaSalle pitcher Jonathon Rivero tossed a complete-game shutout with 12 strikeouts and no walks.
A night later it was Marathon’s turn to limit the hits as Ryan Yalbon finished the final 2 1/3 innings, allowing a run on just one hit, for three total by Everglades Prep in the game.