MARATHON — Trailing by two scores at halftime after allowing several opportunities to slip away, the Marathon High School football team could not sustain the push in the second half as Archbishop Carroll took advantage of the Dolphins’ turnovers to roll to a 36-7 victory on Friday, Sept. 22.
“A lot of it was self-inflicted wounds,” Marathon coach Mac Childress said. “We felt we had great opportunities in the first half to take the lead. We just have to take care of the football.”
In fact, the Dolphins had four turnovers that resulted in 21 points for the Bulldogs. The Dolphins were trailing 14-0 at the break but were down by the mercy-rule 35 midway through the third quarter after three quick scores by Carroll, two coming off Marathon fumbles.
“If we can get that cleaned up, we will be a lot more competitive,” Childress said. “We have to keep the scores low and keep it close.”
Despite getting shut out for the first three quarters, Childress felt his offense was able to move the ball effectively.
“We are feeling that our midline and our triples are starting to work. We just have to keep working it because it’s going to take a lot of reps,” he said. “It’s going to take a lot for these boys to get it, so we just have to keep plugging away at it.”
That’s what Marathon did as quarterback Michael Merryman went for 35 yards in the ground attack, and with time running out in the fourth quarter, Malachi Hawkins punched home his first varsity touchdown on the final play of the game from 2 yards out. Hawkins finished with 48 yards on nine carries, but did cough up the ball twice.
“I made it very clear to him that he is going to go through some growing pains for a first-time running back,” Childress said. “I think he went through some and now understands how important it is to take care of the ball. I think he can be a force to be reckoned with going forward.”
Hawkins also had six tackles on defense. Kenfrey Chacon wrapped up five tackles and Thomas Eubanks had 10.
“It was the best game he has ever played for us,” said Chidress about Eubanks. “We just have to keep pumping these guys up.”
While the defense made some big plays, Childress also noted the lesson learned by the Dolphins was about staying in their lanes.
“Every time we filled our keys, we stopped them for a loss,” Childress said. “When we started to cowboy it and do our own things on defense, that’s when they gashed us. So we just have to trust the game plan and stick to it.”
For Childress, moving forward means focusing on ball possession, so next time they are within striking distance they can finish strong and not let the game get away in the second half.
“Most of our guys play both ways the whole game, and while we are in good shape, we told our guys they have to get in better shape, so we can keep it up in the fourth quarter of a tight ball game,” Childress said. “We can’t let fatigue be an excuse for us, because we know our depth is limited. We are playing these teams with a 40-man roster, so we have to keep the ball on offense because we have so many guys going both ways. If we have the ball and are protecting the ball, we will be in a lot of games just based on the offense we run.”