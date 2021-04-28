MARATHON — Just two weeks prior, the Marathon High School baseball team collected one of its biggest wins in recent program history by knocking off Palmer Trinity by a pair of runs.
The Falcons made sure not to let it happen again as the next meeting ended with a 10-run mercy rule, and then on April 20, the Dolphins were eliminated in the opening round of South Florida Baseball Conference play with a 3-2 loss to their rival.
“The boys battled but we came up just short in a first-round loss,” said Marathon coach Joey Gonzalez.
The coach credited the pitching of senior Matthew Kratzert, who allowed two earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four.
The fourth inning saw back-to-back doubles by Dylan Ziels and Delvin Solis, who plated the Dolphins’ two runs.
Defensively, Marathon played an error-free game, bringing the team’s defensive average to a .934 on the season.
Marathon now is officially into the FHSAA postseason and will open the District 16-3A Tournament against Somerset Silver Palms.