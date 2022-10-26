MARATHON — Pinned at their own 2-yard line after a punt on the opening possession, the Marathon High School football team methodically marched its way 98 yards down the field for the first of eight consecutive drives that ended with a trip to the end zone during a 57-21 rout of Miami Country Day during the Dolphins’ homecoming week game.
That first trip to the end zone for the Dolphins was capped off by a 2-yard plunge from Thomas Eubank, part of his 33 yards in the contest, but a majority of the attack came via the legs of Malachi Hawkins, who went for 62 yards on that drive. The next time the Dolphins’ leading rusher touched the ball, he went on a 60-yard touchdown run to put his squad in front 14-0 just seconds in the second quarter.
In fact, Hawkins nearly matched his previous season’s best of 231 rushing yards in a single game by halftime adding a 38-yard tote that moved the ball to midfield — coming off an interception by teammate Yaniel Garcia at the Dolphins’ 12-yard line. With the Spartans’ defense focused on the Dolphins senior back, Sean Hale took a ghost-sneak 50 yards to score for a 20-0 advantage. After Country Day cut into the lead, Hawkins responded with a 41-yard carry before his second trip to the end zone, which brought him to 214 yards by the intermission and his team in front 28-7.
On Marathon’s first play from scrimmage in the second half, Hawkins set a new career single-game rushing record with a 50-yard carry to pay dirt. But he was not done as, after a second Spartans score, Marathon’s lead back ran for another long touchdown run, this time from 41 yards out, to put the Dolphins ahead by six scores, 42-14.
In total, Hawkins finished the night with four touchdowns and 324 rushing yards, while teammates Carlos Lezcano got into the mix with 24 rushing yards and a score, as did Yuni De Leno who had 18 yards and a touchdown. As a team, the Dolphins amassed 485 rushing yards, eclipsing the team’s previous season-best of 429 yards against Country Day, when 231 of those yards came from Hawkins, which was his previous high.
With two games remaining on the Dolphins’ schedule, Hawkins had 1,268 rushing yards for the season and 12 touchdowns. Those final games of the season for Marathon come against Palm Glades, which the Fins beat 7-0 last season, and University School, which they defeated 22-19 earlier this season. A victory in either matchup will guarantee the Dolphins their first winning season since 2017.