MARATHON — Pinned at their own 2-yard line after a punt on the opening possession, the Marathon High School football team methodically marched its way 98 yards down the field for the first of eight consecutive drives that ended with a trip to the end zone during a 57-21 rout of Miami Country Day during the Dolphins’ homecoming week game.

That first trip to the end zone for the Dolphins was capped off by a 2-yard plunge from Thomas Eubank, part of his 33 yards in the contest, but a majority of the attack came via the legs of Malachi Hawkins, who went for 62 yards on that drive. The next time the Dolphins’ leading rusher touched the ball, he went on a 60-yard touchdown run to put his squad in front 14-0 just seconds in the second quarter.

