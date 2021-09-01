MARATHON — It was not until sixth grade that Malachi Hawkins first stepped onto the gridiron, and even then it would be a few more years before he began to take the sport seriously. In fact, Hawkins did not play as a seventh-grader as his passion for the sport did not blossom until a year later.
“I was always playing basketball at the time,” the Marathon High School junior captain said.
That all changed in high school, as it is all now football for Hawkins.
“When I was playing basketball, I was good at it. But once I stopped playing, I realized I wasn’t the same as I was, so it made it really easy to move to football,” he said. “It was a lot different, because in basketball you have hands being put in your face; in football, you have people running at you.”
That was a transition he admits he had to get used to, which was one of the reasons the undersized sixth-grader decided not to return to the gridiron the following season. But by eighth grade, he had grown significantly. “That’s when I started loving it,” he said.
Marathon coach Mac Childress said, “He’s 6-1, 220 pounds now, so he’s really gotten bigger and stronger.”
The coach also said that Hawkins’ progression has come natural, and this season he’s leading the charge from the defensive end position.
“He’s a quiet kid. He doesn’t say much. But he doesn’t need to say much because he lets his pads do his talking for him,” Childress said. “He’s our unquestionable leader.”
Beyond playing defensive end, at which he led the Dolphins in tackles last season, Hawkins is also going to play on both sides of the ball, taking on the fullback position in the Dolphins’ new triple-option offense.
“He’s going to be the head of the spear, and he’s real excited about running the ball because he’s never had the opportunity to do that before,” Childress said. “So we took spring to teach him, and he’s now running lower and it’s been great to see him develop.”
For Hawkins, his drive to get better is focused on winning, something he has done only once as a Dolphin in the last two seasons.
“I feel our team is there,” said Hawkins, noting he is looking for his team to claim at least five wins this season. “We have put in the work, so I feel we’ve got it. We are on the same page, trying to get that win. We just have to keep going forward.”
Personally, he points to last year’s victory against Archbishop Carrroll as when everything turned for the better in his football career.
“I wasn’t thinking. I was just hitting,” Hawkins said. “We switched to a different formation in that game and that’s when everything changed because I got my one-on-one, and it was time to do something about it.”
His progression last season “shocked me too,” but this year he’s accustomed to it and is set to lead by example.
“I just started understanding everything better, and this year I want to give that to everyone else,” he said. “I want to help the boys get back up. I’m looking forward to it.”