MIAMI — For just the second time this season, Marathon High School running back Malachi Hawkins failed to reach the 150-rushing yard mark in a game, but the reason was due to a running clock in the second half on Friday, Sept. 30, at BridgePrep Green Village.

That’s not to say Hawkins could not have reached that mark, as the senior had run for more than 100 yards in the first quarter alone in leading his Dolphins squad to its first mercy-rule victory since 2017, with a 36-0 victory on the Bulldogs’ home gridiron.

