MIAMI — For just the second time this season, Marathon High School running back Malachi Hawkins failed to reach the 150-rushing yard mark in a game, but the reason was due to a running clock in the second half on Friday, Sept. 30, at BridgePrep Green Village.
That’s not to say Hawkins could not have reached that mark, as the senior had run for more than 100 yards in the first quarter alone in leading his Dolphins squad to its first mercy-rule victory since 2017, with a 36-0 victory on the Bulldogs’ home gridiron.
Hawkins ended the game with 133 yards on just six carries, most of which came in the first 12 minutes of play, when he scored two of his three touchdowns to help put his team in front by three scores at the end of the first quarter. The six rushing attempts was a season low, as prior to Friday he had at least 20 touches in each game this season. That was not needed against the first-year Bridgeprep squad, which is still looking for its first victory.
Marathon coach Mac Childress was able to unload his bench and gave Aaron Dolton, who was once again stellar on defense with seven tackles and two fumble recoveries, a pair of chances to run the ball. The senior made good with 90 yards and a touchdown. John Wall added 30 yards and a touchdown on four carries. Thomas Eubank tallied 38 rushing yards on three runs on offense and five tackles, a forced fumble and fumble recovery on defense.
The victory gave Marathon a winning record at 3-2 overall, the deepest into a season the Dolphins have been above the .500 mark since 2018, when they also began the season 3-2. The last time the Marathon defense was able to manage to shut out an opposing team was a 14-0 victory against Coral Shores in 2018, with the last mercy-rule win for the Fins being a 42-0 romp against Florida Christian in 2017.